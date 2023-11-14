Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.33. 317,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

