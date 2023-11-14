Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRZN shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

