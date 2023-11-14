Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $20.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

