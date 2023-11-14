H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,201,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 1,839,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.4 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

HRUFF stock remained flat at $6.39 during trading on Tuesday. 18,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.1 billion as at June 30, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 27.7 million square feet.

