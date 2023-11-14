HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

HUBS stock opened at $432.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.20 and its 200-day moving average is $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -120.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.50 and a twelve month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,694,944. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

