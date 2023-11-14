Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.38. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 376,314 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

