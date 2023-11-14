Humankind Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,095 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,287,000 after buying an additional 72,425 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $583,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 482,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 66,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 14,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. 3,790,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,162,860. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

