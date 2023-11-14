Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

