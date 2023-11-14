Humankind Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 69,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

