Humankind Investments LLC Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DELL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. 1,978,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,272. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

