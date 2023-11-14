Humankind Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 357.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. 1,066,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
