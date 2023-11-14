Humankind Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,410 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $69.94. 970,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

