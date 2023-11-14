Humankind Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.46. The company had a trading volume of 435,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.