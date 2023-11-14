Humankind Investments LLC Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Sony Group comprises 5.4% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Sony Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after buying an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 604.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $85.02. 83,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

