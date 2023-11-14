Humankind Investments LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 722.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.65. 121,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,277. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $473.18.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

