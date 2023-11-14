Humankind Investments LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 1.2% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. 308,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,533. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. UBS Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

