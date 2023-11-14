Humankind Investments LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,705. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

