Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $802.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,837. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $819.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

