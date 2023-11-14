Humankind Investments LLC Invests $1.14 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of State Street by 60.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 40,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 368,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in State Street by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 104,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 219,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

