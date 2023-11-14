Humankind Investments LLC Invests $1.52 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

TJX traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.76. 672,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,146. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

