Humankind Investments LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Seagen accounts for 1.4% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock worth $8,912,670 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Stock Up 0.4 %

Seagen stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.35. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

