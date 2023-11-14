Humankind Investments LLC Invests $629,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PRU traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.85. 142,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

