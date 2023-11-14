Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 2,211 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 141.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.56. 273,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.68. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $216.55 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

