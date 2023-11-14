Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

