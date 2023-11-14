Humankind Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.24. The stock had a trading volume of 291,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,099. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

