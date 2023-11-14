Humankind Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for about 0.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 185,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

