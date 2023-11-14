Humankind Investments LLC Sells 18,905 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $170.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

