Humankind Investments LLC Sells 89,232 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,232 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,959,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $722,172,000 after acquiring an additional 336,678 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. 3,387,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,944,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

