Humankind Investments LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.09. 224,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

