Humankind Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 951,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,300. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.