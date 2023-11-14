Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after buying an additional 6,523,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $46,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

