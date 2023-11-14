Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.51%.

In related news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $29,749.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,280.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $52,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $298,336. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hurco Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

