IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMG. National Bankshares dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.29 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

