Icahn Enterprises L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 412.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 412.4%.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 57,885.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

