Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $693.66 million, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

