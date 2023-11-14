ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

ICL stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ICL Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

