ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after acquiring an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

