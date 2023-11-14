IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,694,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $432.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.