IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 273,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,367,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,125,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE IDT opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. IDT has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.81 million during the quarter.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.