Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $232.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

