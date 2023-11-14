Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Illumina Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $243.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

