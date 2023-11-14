IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.33) to GBX 1,920 ($23.58) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,960 ($24.07) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,722.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. IMI has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

