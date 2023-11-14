Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 51.82 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.64) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,778.30 ($21.84) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($26.83). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,731.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,771.83. The firm has a market cap of £15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,015.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,191 ($26.91).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

