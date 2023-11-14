Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

