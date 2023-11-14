Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of PODD opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.60. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity at Insulet
In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
