Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,614 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,611,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

