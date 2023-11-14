Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,453,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,993,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.42.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

