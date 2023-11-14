Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 2,474 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

