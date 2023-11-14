Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $661.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $650.55 and a 200 day moving average of $674.85.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

