Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493,625 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

